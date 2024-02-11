Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.9% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 3.95% of Chubb worth $3,355,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.21. 1,471,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,401. The firm has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $249.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

