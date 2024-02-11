Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,354 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.02% of Motorola Solutions worth $462,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.89. 1,203,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $333.00.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

