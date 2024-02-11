Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,050,455 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,151,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $456,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,235,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,672,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
