Deutsche Bank AG Sells 224,540 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,540 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,450,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $740.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $620.02 and its 200 day moving average is $581.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $745.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

