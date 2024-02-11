Deutsche Bank AG Sells 421,961 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 421,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Broadcom worth $778,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,283.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,010. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,295.97. The company has a market capitalization of $600.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,124.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $964.90.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

