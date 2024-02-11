Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.61% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $593,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 2,829,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.