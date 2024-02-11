DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Shares Up 2.5%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 17,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

