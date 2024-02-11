Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) is RS Crum Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,913 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned about 1.48% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 145.2% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. 310,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,523. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

