Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is RS Crum Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

RS Crum Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 4.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.11. 295,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,731. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

