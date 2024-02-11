Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. Diodes has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Diodes by 111.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

