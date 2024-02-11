Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Up 0.6%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.94. 17,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 16,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 4,637.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 143,105 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 712.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 91,064 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 1,389.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 81,644 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Hydrogen Economy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in businesses related to the hydrogen industry. HJEN was launched on Mar 25, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

