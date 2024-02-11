Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given a C$3.40 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Diversified Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %
Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$412.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.05 million. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2099853 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
