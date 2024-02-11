Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.100 EPS.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $193,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.