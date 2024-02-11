Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.850-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.42.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.34. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,826,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,602,000 after acquiring an additional 184,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.