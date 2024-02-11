Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.85. Duluth shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 79,882 shares traded.

Duluth Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Duluth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Duluth by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 120,729 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duluth by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Stories

