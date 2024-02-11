Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.85. Duluth shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 79,882 shares traded.
Duluth Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Duluth
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
