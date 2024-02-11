Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DND

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Dye & Durham

DND stock opened at C$13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$931.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.12. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$21.32.

In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$576,600.00. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.