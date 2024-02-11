Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.260-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.0 million-$377.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.5 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.160-1.180 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

