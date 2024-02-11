Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2,043.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

