Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.84.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
