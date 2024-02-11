Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 27,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,292,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. 3,052,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

