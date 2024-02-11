Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.38.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 156.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.