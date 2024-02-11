eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.6 million-$23.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.3 million. eGain also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 407,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,731. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in eGain by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 322,759 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of eGain by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 180,312 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 181.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 79,422 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

