eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.2 million. eGain also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.070 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

eGain Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.78. 407,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,731. The company has a market cap of $181.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. eGain has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 322,759 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 20.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth $256,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

