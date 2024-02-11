Elastos Self Reported Market Cap Tops $70.95 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $70.95 million and approximately $436,282.69 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00006727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,434,486 coins and its circulating supply is 21,896,617 coins. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation."

