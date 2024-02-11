Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $740.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $745.70.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.93%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

