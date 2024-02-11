Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 1,856 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Radio
Emerson Radio Stock Up 2.7 %
Emerson Radio Company Profile
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Radio
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.