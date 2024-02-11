Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 1,856 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Emerson Radio ( NYSEAMERICAN:MSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 24.10%.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

