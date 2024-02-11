Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Energizer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,930,000 after buying an additional 1,126,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,797,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 28.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after buying an additional 1,508,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Energizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after buying an additional 291,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

