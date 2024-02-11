Energy Services of America (ESOA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, February 12th.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $104.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ESOA opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89. Energy Services of America has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Services of America stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

