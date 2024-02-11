Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $133.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.69. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

