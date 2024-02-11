Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

