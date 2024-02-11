Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,141 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Equinix Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of EQIX stock opened at $855.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $812.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $778.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $859.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
