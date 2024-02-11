Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Increased to C$7.60 by Analysts at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.20 to C$7.60 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQX. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on Equinox Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.91.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total transaction of C$88,430.65. In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. Also, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total transaction of C$88,430.65. Insiders have sold a total of 58,597 shares of company stock worth $380,781 over the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

