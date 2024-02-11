Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Weatherford International plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Weatherford International’s current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $102.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

