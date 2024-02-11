Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.38 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,020,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock worth $24,960,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

