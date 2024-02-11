ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE ESE traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $97.74. 232,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 9.60%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

