Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $14,256,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $12,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 625,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $1.30 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $116.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Insider Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 49,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 632,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,617.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 49,803 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 290,686 shares of company stock worth $330,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Articles

