Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304,675 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,421,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Profire Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Profire Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

