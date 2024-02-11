Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 358,759 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 358,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ThredUp by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $64,745.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,316 shares of company stock worth $220,768. 38.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.63.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

