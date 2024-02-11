Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.72% of CarParts.com worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 103.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 43.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

