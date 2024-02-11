Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,225 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Revolve Group worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $16.42 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

