Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,789 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.59% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,919,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,362,292 shares of company stock worth $68,924,919 and have sold 2,302,282 shares worth $45,001,561. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

