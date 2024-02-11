Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 78,927 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,927 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 84,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $856,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 15,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,878.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,569 shares of company stock worth $72,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CMBM opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

