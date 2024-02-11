Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in inTEST were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 238.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 798,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 562,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in inTEST by 402.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 147,777 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 49.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 105.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,341 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

inTEST stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $143.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.98. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.30.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

