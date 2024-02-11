Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,011 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.24% of Kopin worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 891,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 865,051 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 241,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

KOPN stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

