Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $223.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.41.

NYSE:ESS opened at $229.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

