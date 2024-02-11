Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

ES stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,283,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after buying an additional 242,898 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.