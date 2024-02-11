ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

EXLS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

EXLS opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

