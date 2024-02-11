Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,410,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,965,636. The firm has a market cap of $403.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

