Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,323.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,193.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,008.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $650.00 and a twelve month high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

