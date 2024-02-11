First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

FHN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.35.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 52,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.