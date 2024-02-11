FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.610-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.580 EPS.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $37.31. 9,712,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.